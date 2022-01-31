2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $189,000

Upper 2 bed 2 bath condo w/attached 1 car garage. Open concept, vaulted ceilings, large living/dining space. Freshly painted throughout in 2/19. All new fixtures & ceiling fans. Bright kitchen w/ snack bar & access to balcony. Primary bdrm is a double closet on suite w/ vaulted ceilings. Laundry rm inside unit w/plenty of storage space. Unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom; new flooring throughout, new 5'' white baseboards & bypass closet doors. New mini blinds, new quartz countertops & backsplash. Kitchen appliances replaced in 19' New Hot water heater. Refurbished solid oak cabinets. New countertops, backsplash, toilets and fixtures in both bathrooms. New garage door & epoxy floor finish. Balcony has new paint, railing & decking. Storage. All in a very quite neighborhood