 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $199,900

Perfect starter home or if you're looking to downsize! 2 bedroom/1 bath with shower over tub. Open concept living room, kitchen and dinette. Full basement with plenty of storage or add your personal touch and finish it the way you'd like. 2 car garage and private backyard. Professionally installed sprinkler system. Complete tear off and dimensional shingle installed on both home and garage in 2021. 5 minute walk to the newly built public water park! Call today to set up your private showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics