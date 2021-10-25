Outdoor lovers this one is for you! This cozy cottage is a half block from Lily Lake and walking distance of New Munster Wildlife Area. This home has tons of updates throughout. Walk into the large living space with beautiful exposed beam. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with barn door and the bathroom has new tile and a feature wall. At the back of the home is the bright kitchen which opens up onto the large privacy deck to enjoy your beautiful backyard.
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Tim Malenock died Thursday, Oct. 14, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board confirmed …
Geneva Theater undergoing renovations to prepare for something "spectacular."
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection with the Oct. 9 car crash near Lauderdale Lake that ended in a fatal vehicle fire.
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange.
Lake House Fitness Community opens in Lake Geneva