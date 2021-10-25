2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $199,900

Outdoor lovers this one is for you! This cozy cottage is a half block from Lily Lake and walking distance of New Munster Wildlife Area. This home has tons of updates throughout. Walk into the large living space with beautiful exposed beam. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with barn door and the bathroom has new tile and a feature wall. At the back of the home is the bright kitchen which opens up onto the large privacy deck to enjoy your beautiful backyard.