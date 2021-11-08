2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $269,900

Spacious, Brick Ranch home located in one of the most sought after locations in the City of Burlington! You'll enjoy the established neighborhood with mature trees and low traffic streets. Plus it's only a short walk to the new Community Aquatic Center and City Park with tennis courts. This home offers a large living room with a natural fireplace, 2 large bedrooms, a formal dining room, which could easily be used as a home office or computer room, a bright & cheerful 4 season sun porch, fenced-in rear yard, and 2 1/2 car ''heated'' attached garage, This home has LOTS of storage space too, and the partially finished basement will be great for family gatherings, a craft room, workshop, etc. It's a perfect home for singles, young family starting out or seniors looking to downsize.