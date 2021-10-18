 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $279,900

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $279,900

2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $279,900

Spacious, 2 Bedroom, Brick Ranch home located in one of the most sought after locations in the City of Burlington! You'll enjoy the low traffic neighborhood with a short walk to the new Community Aquatic Center and City Park with tennis courts. Also, we just know you're going to love the large living room with it's brick fireplace, the 4 season sun porch, fenced-in rear yard, and the 2 1/2 car ''heated'' attached garage,

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics