2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $279,900

Spacious, 2 Bedroom, Brick Ranch home located in one of the most sought after locations in the City of Burlington! You'll enjoy the low traffic neighborhood with a short walk to the new Community Aquatic Center and City Park with tennis courts. Also, we just know you're going to love the large living room with it's brick fireplace, the 4 season sun porch, fenced-in rear yard, and the 2 1/2 car ''heated'' attached garage,