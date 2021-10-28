Currently Being Used as a Three Season Home on a Double Lot With Lake and Beach Rights located near Bohners Lake. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with Natural Fireplace, New Water Pressure Tank and Pump, and Some Updated Exterior Finishes. Home is Being Sold ''As-Is'' and Buyer to Verify Room Sizes.
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $79,900
FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday’s storm.
Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange, and the driver of the car …
Lake House Fitness Community opens in Lake Geneva
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died when their plane crashed into a home in northern Wisconsin, authorities say.
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.