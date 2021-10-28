 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $79,900

Currently Being Used as a Three Season Home on a Double Lot With Lake and Beach Rights located near Bohners Lake. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with Natural Fireplace, New Water Pressure Tank and Pump, and Some Updated Exterior Finishes. Home is Being Sold ''As-Is'' and Buyer to Verify Room Sizes.

