 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Darien - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Darien - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Darien - $149,900

Check out this great opportunity to have a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath with newer roof, windows, flooring, siding, electrical, and plumbing. Located on a half an acre lot with significant privacy at a great price This home also has a great spot in the lower level to have an office for the ones working from home. 1 car detached garage. Schedule an appointment before it's gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics