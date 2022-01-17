2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $199,900

Stunning panoramic views, overlooking Lake Lorraine is this cute, cozy 2 bedroom home. This home is perfect for either a full-time resident or for weekend getaways year-round! Maybe even a cute rental! The open concept design features a living room with gas burning stove, nice kitchen, tile floor, and main floor full bath with laundry. Two newly remodeled bedrooms are in the walk-out lower level. Imagine sipping your morning coffe or afternoon cocktails on the back deck, overlooking the beautiful lake! Attached one car garage is perfect for storing all your lake toys... kayaks, paddle boards, small boat, etc.Lake frontage is owned by Richmond Township and owner is to use public boat launch located next to home.