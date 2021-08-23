2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $207,500

Hurry in to see this beautiful home, conveniently located within walking distance of the Phoenix Bandshell & Downtown Delavan, on a quiet cul-da-sac street. Plant your roots in this 2BR, 1.5BA house with large, detached 33x28 ft garage for all the necessities. Admire how well this turn-of-the-century treasure has been maintained with the gorgeous original hardwood flooring in Living & Dining rooms; many updates, including new carpet going upstairs and in master, recently completed half bath, kitchen, and mud room remodels, all freshly painted. The full bathroom and bedroom on the main level are added bonuses. Enjoy nights by the firepit in the privacy of your fenced-in backyard. See documents for full list of upgrades and dates. Schedule your showing today!