2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $219,900

Stunning panoramic views, overlooking Lake Lorraine is this cute, remodeled lake home. This home is ready to move in for either a full-time resident or second home visiting during weekends year-round! The open concept design features a living room with gas burning stove, nice kitchen, tile floor, and main floor full bath with laundry. Two newly remodeled bedrooms in the walk-out lower level. Attached one car garage and back deck at water's edge makes this a complete package! Lake frontage is owned by Richmond Township and owner is to use public boat launch located next to home.