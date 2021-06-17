 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $39,900

PRICED TO SELL!! Located in the beautiful serene complex of Lake Lawn Resort, this affordable upper lakeview unit is tastefully furnished with two queen beds and two upper twins in the loft! Count on countless memories with the 3 pools, clubhouse, exercise room, dock, tennis court, marina, playground, dining, and more all at your fingertips. Rental program available or opt out for longer personal usage for additional fee.

