2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $50,000

A beautiful unit, at a beautiful resort, on a beautiful lake. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the Norwood Lodge at Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake. Set amid 250 wooded acres, a peaceful and serene setting with amenities galore. Majestic Oaks Golf Course/club house, basketball, tennis, game room, bike rentals, fitness center, laundry facilities, beach, marina/boat slips, spa, water sports and boat rentals, indoor/outdoor pools, sand volleyball and others too numerous to mention here, (see Resort info under Documents). There are restaurants & eateries as well as a conference center, ballroom and spacious meeting rooms. This King Loft unit sleeps 6, and is fully furnished. Lake Geneva and other attractions nearby. The RENTAL PROGRAM adds additional income for unit owners.

