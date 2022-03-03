2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $55,000

Located On Delavan Lake! Enjoy This King/Loft Condotel With 2 Full Bathrooms. Spend Your Mornings & Evenings Sitting On Your Private Balcony With a Direct View of Delavan Lake! Best Unit View At The Resort. All The Resort Amenities At Your Fingertips; Indoor Pool, Outdoor Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Restaurants, Night Club, Marine, Boat Rental, Beach Area, Fire Pit. This Unit is Priced To Sell! Call Us & Enjoy Your Summer At The Resort!