2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $675,000

ENJOY Beautiful Delavan LAKE VIEWS from the moment you enter this charming home being sold furnished. Home was professionally lifted to build a full ''walk-Out'' lower level w 8 ft ceilings, radiant floor heat, large windows face the lake, full finished BA with an unfinished canvas ''lets you personalize this living space'' to fit your lifestyle. Elec, gas, drains & plumbing in LL. The main level has an open concept, wall of windows & a deck facing lake. Covered porch greets you upon entering home. There is a main level BR, full bath. Large upper level loft style sleeping area.. Enjoy 40' of private ''LEVEL'' lake frontage with a newer private pier & old boat house. ''No Wake'' lake area for Kayak, Canoe, & Paddle Boarding. Assoc lake rights to Ravenswood too! 6+ paved parking pad.