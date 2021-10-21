2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $69,000

Spacious 2BR, 2BA condo in the Lake Lawn Resort featuring lake views and outside balcony. The unit is nicely appointed with granite counters in both bathrooms, newer finishes and furnishings. First floor includes two queen beds, desk area, reading nook and walk-out with views. Second floor includes additional bathroom, two twin beds and area overlooking the first floor. Complex features indoor and outdoor pool, tennis, golf, restaurants, marina, shopping and weekly entertainment. Unit can provide income through the resort rental program.