2 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $69,900

Investment Opportunity is knocking because this resort has it all that the entire family can enjoy or host your next business retreat! Champion 18 hold Majestic Oaks Golf Course, 9,000 square foot full service Calladora Spa with 10 treatment rooms (check LLR website for pricing and packages.) Indoor swimming pool and hot tub. Outdoor swimming pools, kiddie pool, and hut tub, tennis. Motorized water-sports rentals: pontoons, speed boats, Waverunners and ton of other amenities. Nicely nestled on Delavan Lake Unit 1512 is a ''must have'' because of its location, private balcony and fabulous water views! The tastefully furnished unit offers 2 queen beds & full bath on the main level and an additional 2 other beds & 1/2 bath in the loft area.