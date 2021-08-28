New Construction-Estimated completion-November! Fox Chase Villas are perfect for active seniors ages 55+. There is a no step entry at garage. This comfortable open-concept, split bedroom condominium features universal design features for ease of living. The entry opens to the main living areas, including the gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room. An aptly named sunroom, sits adjacent to the great room while an adjoining covered outdoor living area provides protection from the sun or rain. The hallways and doorways are extra wide. The owner's retreat with private bathroom has wheelchair radius and comfort height lavatory as well as a low shower threshold. The abundant closet space is located in the rear while a spacious secondary bedroom and hall bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought publ…
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the …
The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, an award-winning songwriter — are performing in Williams Bay.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
Charges filed against Illinois man as a result of an accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a Fontana man.
FONTANA — An 18-year-old reportedly stole a $15,649 Kubota construction equipment from the Abbey Harbor House parking lot and then told police…
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.
During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.
To make ends meet, a small town girl takes a job at a resort and learns more about life than she expected in Christina Clancy’s “Shoulder Season.”
LYONS — A man reportedly stole items from his neighbors, then pawned them off for cash. He now faces multiple criminal charges.