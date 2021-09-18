New Construction! Estimated completion Spring 2022! Fox Chase Villas are perfect for active seniors ages 55+. There is a no step entry at garage. This comfortable open-concept, split bedroom condominium features universal design features for ease of living. The entry opens to the main living areas, including the gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room. An aptly named sunroom, sits adjacent to the great room while an adjoining covered outdoor living area provides protection from the sun or rain. The hallways and doorways are extra wide. The owner's retreat with private bathroom has wheelchair radius and comfort height lavatory as well as a low shower threshold. The abundant closet space is located in the rear while a spacious secondary bedroom and hall bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $349,900
