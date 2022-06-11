2 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $394,900

New Construction Condo! It's not just a home...it's a lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs and yardwork! Ready late Fall 2022! Fox Chase Villas are perfect for active seniors ages 55+*. There is a no-step entry to the garage. This open-concept, split bedroom condominium. The entry opens to the main living areas, including the gourmet kitchen, dining area, and great room. A sunroom sits adjacent to the gathering room while an adjoining covered outdoor living area. Extra-wide hallways & doorways. The primary bedroom with a private bathroom has a wheelchair radius and comfort height lavatory as well as a low shower threshold. The abundant closet space is located in the rear while a spacious secondary bedroom and hall bath. 80% of homeowners 55+ with