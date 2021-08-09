2 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $210,000

Super cute 2 bedroom home in the heart of the village. It may not be large, but it's full of character! Cozy livingroom with large windows. Kitchen overlooks huge fenced back yard with lots of room to run. Big basement and full stairs to walk up attic have potential! Walk to the heart of the village to the square for a cup of coffee, restaurants, shops, craft markets, music nights, festivals and more! Minutes to freeway, stores, & schools. Being sold as is.