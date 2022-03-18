LOVE TO KAYAK OR GO FISHING??? Well don't miss the opportunity to own this completely updated open concept ranch w/lower level walkout to 150' of water frontage on NORTH LAKE. The kitchen is a chef's dream featuring quartz CT's, cooktop stove & hood vent on huge kit island w/built-in microwave & water sink. Double ovens, apron sink & dishwasher. Large area for dining table & open to LR w/pellet stove. MBR w/private BA has soaker tub, walk-in shower, double sinks & heated floors. BR2 also has a private BA. Main Floor laundry & huge foyer w/built-in coat bench. LL family room w/sliding door to patio where you can watch sunsets & drink a glass of wine from your own wine cellar (don't miss that). Inclds a half bath and another large area for your future 3rd BR & full BA.
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $524,900
