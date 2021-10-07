2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $89,000

DON'T MISS THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY to own a private getaway at Willow Run RV Resort - a gated seasonal community with swimming pool, two ponds, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, club house, scheduled activities and more! This condo - a double 2002 Dutch Park Model offers a eat-in kitchen with raised oak cabinets and all appliances. The main bedroom has two closets, built-in drawers and under bed storage. Full bath includes a shower and linen closet. The upper bedroom loft is perfect for kids or grand kids with more built-in storage. Outside has a 8' x 12' shed, 4' x 10' raised garden, fire pit and parking for 2 vehicles. Short drive between Chicago, Milwaukee & Lauderdale Lakes area. Golf cart included. 2021 Assessment $84,700. CALL TODAY!