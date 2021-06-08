2 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $199,900

Country Fairways two bedroom, two bath lake access condo over looks the fourth green and part of the fairway of Country Club Estates golf course.Take advantage of the updates that include the light and bright four season room, built ins and wood flooring in the living and dining rooms, renovated bathrooms, and in unit laundry. There are a total of 36 units in the association with all owners having one car port and a secured storage area. There is an outdoor pool, tennis court, club house, and community fire pits for association members and their guests. The condo association is run by a professional management company. View More