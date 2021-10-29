2 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $595,000

Spectacular Beechwood townhouse remodeled throughout by Michael Raymond Homes. Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf stove with pot filler, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, purified water even in the ice maker! Exquisite wood trim, doors and floors throughout the home. Open concept living with wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Main floor mastersuite has gorgeous pocket French doors, master bath with double sinks and amazing detail. Custom cabinetry in 2nd bedroom. Separate deck with gas line for your grill. Spacious screened porch with wooded and pond views. Abbey Springs Marina has 88 boat slips, 14 buoys, 156 boats on trailers in dry storage, 28 spaces on dinghy docks. 100ft private beach. State of the art fitness center. Indoor & outdoor pools. Golf. Bocce. Sand volleyball. Basketball courts. Pickleball courts. Playground.