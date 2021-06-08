2 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $610,000

Check out the views overlooking Geneva Lake from this 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor lakefront condo in Fontana Club within Glenwood Springs. This window lined condo maximizes natural light and wonderful views of the lake and is just a few steps to the water and pier with a buoy readily available separately. Bright and sunny open living floor plan with large breakfast bar. Let the memories of lake living begin now. Additional storage area on ground level. View More