2 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $685,000

Looking for beautiful views of Geneva Lake? This Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath main floor Fontana Shores condo can be yours. Enjoy the open floor plan living with bright updated kitchen, quartz tops, Stainless Steel appliances, large island and spacious eating area with spectacular all-encompassing views of The Lake. Location can't be beat!!! Steps to Fontana's Lake Front, beaches, restaurants and shops. Walk out your living room doors to private patio over-looking the Fontana Bay. Just cross the street and you are at your association pier ready to relax and soak up the sun.Private entrance off parking lot makes for easy level access. No Steps! Currently there is wait-list for buoy and boat slip.