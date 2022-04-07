 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,450

A MUST SEE! No Pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom home in a great location!Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz countertops, Great cabinets and Breakfast Bar. Sliding glass doors leading to Large Balcony. Bamboo flooring and beautiful White trim French doors throughout, PLUS a fireplace! All replaced windows & patio doors T/O as of 2016.

