2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $112,500

Don't judge a book by its cover...Diamond in the rough. Restore this cottage back to it's former charm and character. Hardwood floors are throughout most of the home. It also has a large living room, roomy kitchen and dining room, and two spacious bedrooms. Home is located close to town, shopping, movies, library, METRA and offers seasonal water views. Home needs TLC and is being sold AS-IS. Cash or rehab loan only. Paint,Patching, Elbow Grease and a Generous amount of TLC will make this a wonderful home a GEM.