2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $134,900

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath hillside Cottage is located on a hilltop peninsula overlooking Nippersink Lake and Fox Lake. Enjoy the beautiful summer days on the brick patio in the backyard or head down to the beach and take advantage of the boat and jet ski rentals at Jet Fun! You'll find two additional waterfront spots within a couple blocks of the house; El Puerto Mexican Restaurant and FAM'S On The Chain Lakefront Bar. In under a mile you can be at: down town Fox Lake, the Metra Station to Downtown Chicago, city park with a beach and fishing area, and many other businesses. Recent updates include: brand new vinyl plank flooring, new bathroom vanity, 2020 new roof; recently painted. Beautiful home with water view near Lakefront Park in Fox Lake! Come check out this super cute, well maintained 2 bed 1bath home near the water! Available furnished as well!