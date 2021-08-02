2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $140,000

Great Natural Light in this Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom End Unit Townhome with a 1 Car Garage and Private Entrance. This Unit is Located on the Second Floor. Featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors and Neutral Paint. The Living Room has plenty of Windows, Great Views and there is a Balcony off the Dining Area. The Kitchen includes all Appliances, new garbage disposal and a Washer & Dryer are also included and located in the Laundry Room off the kitchen. The Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fan and Three Large Closets! Bedroom 2 is also spacious with Hardwood Floors, Window Treatment and Large Closet. Close to Everything Fox Lake Has to Offer. New Roof 2021, Water Heater 2021, Kitchen Faucet 2021. HVAC 2020, A Must See!