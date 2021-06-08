Rare, large ranch home in Leisure Village. A gated adult community for adults 55 and older. This is the Hastings model, which is the largest model in the community. Huge master bedroom, large open floor plan. Separate den which could be a 3rd bedroom. Additional heated sunroom for added space and relaxing. Sellers are heavy smokers and home needs new carpet and smoke cleaning/removal so seller is offering a $5,000 credit at closing. So bring your ideas and make it your own. Leisure Village has a 9 hole golf course, fishing ponds, pool, tennis courts, activity center, and much more! Adjacent to Fox Lake Golf Course and the Chain O'Lakes. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $159,000
