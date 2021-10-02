2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $179,900

A must see! Shows like a model home! This home has so many upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Claire model townhome. You will love the privacy in the backyard. Upstairs master bedroom has a walk in closet & private full bath. The 2nd bedroom is a nice size. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room. Newer carpet, new back splash, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, custom window coverings, updated light fixtures and so much more! Situated off of State Park Road. Close to shopping, dining, boating, and entertainment. Fox Lake Metra Station is 3 miles away. Spring Grove School District! Across the street is the Fox Lake Country Club, so don't forget your clubs!