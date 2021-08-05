2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $195,000

This home is ready for you! Settle in comfortably to this charming Ellis End Unit ranch townhome on a lovely Cut-de-sac location. This modern floor plan features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. Includes a spacious kitchen, dining area that opens to the family room. The kitchen hosts a wealth of space with an oversized island, pantry and Aristokraft White 42" cabinetry and Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom and second bedroom are conveniently situated next to each bathroom. You will love all this home has to offer. Convenient main floor laundry room. New deck added last year. Situated off of State Park Road and near major roadways for access to commuting and amenities. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. For your work commute, the Fox Lake Metra Station. Spring Grove School District