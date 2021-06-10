2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $209,900

Three levels of living in this large two bedroom end unit townhouse with loft! Main level has nice living/dining room combo with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sliders to deck and half bath. Second story includes large primary bedroom with full bath, second bedroom and a loft that could be converted to a third. You will absolutely love the walkout lower level with family room and second kitchen, sliders leading to patio. Come see this one today!! View More