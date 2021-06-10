2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $219,000

Move right into this meticulously maintained and updated 2 BD/2.5 BA plus huge loft light and bright end unit in Brightwater Estates with full basement. Entertain on the patio and deck. Luxurious master suite with tub and separate shower. Front of property faces wooded area, rear has open yard for summer parties. Close to the historic Chain of Lakes, parks, shopping and 10 minutes to the Fox Lake train station. MLS #11115999 View More