2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $232,000

CHANNEL FRONT HOME! Beauiful Neighborhood, nice neighbors, charming 2 bedroom home on a horseshoe channel. Half block to open water on Minneola bay On Fox Lake. If you want to be part of the Atwater association for $25 a year(not mandatory) you can go to their park/beach/swimming area directly on Fox lake 2 blocks away. Half mile to downtown Fox Lake and the Metro train station. Couple blocks away is a shopping center and Theatre. Bring your boat and water toys to your dockable seawall. Connected to the Chain of Lakes and all the activities, bars resturants, beaches. Big Deck for patio furniture and grilling with family and friends. Seawall and Roof are 5 years old. City Water and City Sewer There is a renter with 2 months left. House shown by appointment only. Do not walk on the property or knock on the door.