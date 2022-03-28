2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $264,900

Move right in to this luxury townhome with prime location backing to private open space! High-end upgrades throughout! Lofty 2-story entry with hardwood floors and oak railings leads to the large living room with cozy gas fireplace and custom window treatments. Open floor plan has a kitchen with stainless appliances (all stay!) granite counters, stone backsplash, cabinets w/crown molding, hardwood floors, pantry, breakfast bar! Dining room boasts a sliding glass door that leads to a deck perfect for enjoying nature in your park-like backyard. 2 bedrooms PLUS a large loft. Vaulted primary suite with WIC and LUXURY bath: granite counters, double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, tile flooring! Vaulted loft with loads of light is the perfect 2nd-floor family room, work-from-home space, or could be converted to huge bedroom. Hall bath also boasts granite counters and tile floors. Full, unfinished English basement! Quiet, private community of only 44 units close to all that Fox Lake and the Chain o' Lakes has to offer!