2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $89,900

Enjoy all the charm and convenience of Fox Lake! This home is in an ideal location; walk to train on a dead end street and a short walk to downtown Fox Lake. Close to the lake and all the stores and amenities you desire!! This house has so many possibilities!! Newer siding on home with a large deck, fully fenced yard and a two car garage with long concrete drive. Eat-in kitchen has newer stainless steel stove. Living/dining room combo with vaulted ceilings and is large enough to accommodate a 2nd bedroom!! Large master bedroom. BONUS, laundry room is on the 1st floor!!! Basement has a 2nd bedroom with a large closet and 2 large windows, just install flooring! Water softener is included. House needs work and is priced accordingly. Being sold in AS-IS condition! This home is a steal and lowest priced home on the market in beautiful Fox Lake! Enjoy the beauty of this town with Lakes all around you and fun activities year round! Don't miss out!!!!