2 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $162,900

Put this on your list! Move in ready two bedroom, one bath Ranch that sits minutes from Rt 12 and downtown Lake Geneva. This home has Municipal Water and Sewer, newer roof, 2-3 yr old furnace, updated flooring, laundry on main level, New Deck on rear and lots of windows for great light . Exterior boast a spacious yard with deck and large shed to store all types of toys or a great Mancave !ADDED BONUS- Special assessment for water and sewer is PAID ! Motivated Seller !!

