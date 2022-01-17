Great price for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch located in the beautiful Lake Knolls area. Close to beach, Lake and park. Large, spacious deck off of several locations: Kitchen area , master bedroom, and family room. Both bathrooms have been updated, Deck needs repair in a few areas of the railing and some decking floor boards need replacing.A/C needs repair, but worked this past summer, carpeting also needs replacing. Some cosmetic TLC will bring this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch to its full potential. Great for either a getaway or primary home.
2 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $225,000
