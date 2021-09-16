2 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $69,000

Family has enjoyed this 3-season cottage for over 35 years! It's now time to pass it along to someone new. 2 bedrooms and 1 full updated bath on almost a half an acre. Quiet dead-end street. Maintenance free vinyl siding and windows. Newer roof. Original wood floors. Front screen room for relaxing summer evenings and the back yard is fenced on 3 sides. Bring this home back to its original charm or build new. Easy access to Hwy 12.