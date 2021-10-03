 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $94,900

Lots of potential in this 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch with hardwood floors, granite countertop in the kitchen, main-level laundry and new 100 amp electric panel. Possible 3rd BR and FR in back area. It sits on a corner lot close to IL/WI border and US 12. Eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative for primary home buyers only thru 11/01/21.

