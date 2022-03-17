2 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $1,195

Available April 1, 2022 is this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath main level Ranch unit set on nearly 1/3 of an acre with it's own private entrance and an attached oversized 1.5 car garage. You will love and enjoy your own semi private yard for entertaining friends & family or playing with the kids/grand kids as the yard backs to farm land for peace and quiet. Home has been freshly painted and carpeted in today's colors to go with your furnishings/decor with ease. The spacious updated and fully applianced kitchen features a breakfast bar with room for two stools, ample counter space, tons of cabinets and plenty of room for friends and family whether doing life or entertaining. Primary bedroom is large enough for a king sized bed and features 2 closets for all your personals. Updated bath (shower only) offers plenty of room for 2 people to easily get ready in the mornings without bumping into one another...so nice!!! Best feature of this home is the family room/tv room with wood laminate flooring & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Watch your favorite movies or catch all the big games in comfort. Off the family room/tv room is an office or den in case you need to work from the home. Spacious laundry/mud room is ideally located between the attached garage and the rest of the home so you can kick off your shoes and make sure to keep the mess from entering your living space! New furnace and thermopane windows helps save you money by cutting down on your monthly utility bills; what an incredibly affordable unit that's close to shopping, restaurants, everything you would every want and need! Children would attend all three elementary schools. WASHINGTON for Pre-K; RICHARD B CROSBY For K-3; and JEFFERSON for 4-5. Water is included giving you one less expense to worry about. Minimum 1 yr lease required. NO PETS ALLOWED. This is a nonsmoking/non vaping unit. Credit/background checks required all occupants age 18 & up.