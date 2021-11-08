2 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $115,000

This one is a 2 bedroom 2 bath house in need of some TLC. There is a formal dining and living room along with a family room that has a gas fireplace. The one car attached garage is piped for heat but the heater does not work. Outside is super size fenced yard, large deck and gazebo. The roof is brand new and the furnace is approx.7years old. This is an Estate and is being sold as-is.