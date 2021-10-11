2 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $131,900

END UNIT ROW HOUSE A GREAT STARTER HOME- Open front porch,perfect for that morning coffee. You'll need to check out the large common area! Good size living room, kitchen has table space and easy access from the attached garage for those groceries. Handy powder room on the first floor. Upstairs the master has large walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling , plus a second bedroom and full bathroom with jack-jill entry. Bonus is the full basement with family room and office. Laundry room with a full wash tub. The low HOA's does your lawn maintenance and snow removal. No SSA here cause it's all paid off! SUPER location near Harvard's newest school, Crosby Elementary. Shadow Creek has it's own Park too.