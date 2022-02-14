 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $132,000

This 2 bed bedroom 2 bath ranch home is ready for a new homeowner! Featuring wood flooring through the living room and bedrooms. Spacious living room with plenty of light and space for entertaining. Basement has additional room and plenty of space to make your own. Centrally located near schools, library and hospital. COME AND SEE IT TODAY!

