2 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $134,500

This is really not a drive by! Cute 2 bedroom ranch, fresh paint, new carpet and brand new stainless steel appliances! Nice size kitchen with table space and sliding glass doors leading out to to the patio. Home has been updated including roof, siding, plumbing and electric in the past 10-12 years.

