2 Bedroom Home in Hebron - $118,000

Location, Location, Location. This home is a fixer upper in a super historic and up-and-coming community. Great school system. Exterior buildings provide ample storage for big boy/girl toys. Over-sized lot. City water and sewer. Possiblities are endless. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. 10 minutes from Lake Geneva. Nearby the Hebron Trail, Goose Lake and Von Bergen's Country Market. Bones are good for you to make it your own. Selling As Is.