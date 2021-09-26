2 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $179,900

Ranch home with full basement. Lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen with pantry closet. Warm yourself by the fireplace in living/dining room area. Huge family room, 2 bedrooms and and updated full bath complete the main level of this home. Rec room in the lower level is a great place to hang out, you can also have some privacy in the office, with a 2nd kitchen nearby. 2nd bath and laundry are also in the lower level. The deck is a great place not only to grill but to enjoy the views out to the big yard. A one car garage with a circular driveway allows for plenty of parking. Come and see this home today.