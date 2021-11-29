 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $99,000

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME OR INVESTMENT PROPERTY ON THIS QUIET RETREAT! BUYER TO VERIFY INFO W/CITY FOR TEAR DOWN, RE-BUILD, WATER RIGHTS, PIERS, ETC. BEING SOLD **AS-IS**, DO NOT ENTER HOME!! EXISTING HOME IS A TEAR DOWN. PIN# 05-11-301-027 LOT W/HOME. PIN# 05-11-301-028 VACANT LAND. PIN#05-11-301-006** CASH OFFERS ONLY!**

